Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.90. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Voya Financial stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.19. 1,499,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,788. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.13. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after acquiring an additional 91,509 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 205,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

