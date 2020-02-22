WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.72% of WABCO worth $119,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in WABCO during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WABCO during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WABCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.

NYSE:WBC opened at $135.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.07 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.01.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

