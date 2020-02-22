Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDR. ValuEngine upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:WDR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 994,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,998. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.73. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,828,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,229,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

