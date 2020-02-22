Wagerr (WGR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.50 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $16,615.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000996 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,431,971 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,052,357 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

