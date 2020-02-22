Waltonchain Price Tops $0.53 (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00005468 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Bithumb, Allbit and HitBTC. Waltonchain has a market cap of $30.50 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.49 or 0.02701369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00098222 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,515,691 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Coinnest, COSS, HitBTC, Binance, DragonEX, Allbit, OKEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

