Waves Community Token (WCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $546,187.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $546,187.00 and approximately $31,620.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02893511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00227925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00141900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

