Waves (WAVES) Achieves Market Capitalization of $142.57 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00014553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptohub, LiteBit.eu and Indodax. During the last week, Waves has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $142.57 million and $75.88 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022647 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006187 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,210,764 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Tidex, Indodax, Coinbe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, COSS, Exmo, Bittrex, Gate.io, OKEx, YoBit, Upbit, Bitbns, BCEX, Exrates, Liqui, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Binance, Kuna and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

