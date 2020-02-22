Wavesbet Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35,900.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $93,682.00 and approximately $35,900.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wavesbet has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015603 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00217743 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000686 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet's total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens.

The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

