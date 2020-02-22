WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0478 on Major Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. WAX has a market capitalization of $49.90 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02881502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00226353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00141828 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,615,433,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,043,159,911 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Bibox, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Upbit and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

