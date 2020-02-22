Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Wayfair worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Wayfair by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $501,759.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,615,074.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,601 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $160,340.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $1,765,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $173.72. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.