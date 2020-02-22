WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,000. Cummins comprises about 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.46. 1,139,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,903. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day moving average of $168.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

