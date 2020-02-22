WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $374,925.00. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,499 shares of company stock worth $8,052,648. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $160.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.42. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

