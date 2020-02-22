WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4,197.3% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after buying an additional 278,152 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,314,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,348. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

