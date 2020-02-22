WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 220,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,161,000 after buying an additional 1,688,310 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 300,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

NYSE AES traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.75. 3,948,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,137. AES Corp has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.