WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,061 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,958,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,850,000 after purchasing an additional 84,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,816,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,518,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,442,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,200,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. 2,593,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,715. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

