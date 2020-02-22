WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 98,234 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.0% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. 2,047,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,236. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $826,408.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,005 shares of company stock worth $13,829,763. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

