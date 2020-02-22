WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 644.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $505,144,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,160,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $110.14. The stock had a trading volume of 428,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

