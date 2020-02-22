WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 292.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,176 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $36,612,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,177,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $22,724,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $13,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $76.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

MSM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. 272,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $86.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

