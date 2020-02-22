WBI Investments Inc. Buys 7,494 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,060,000 after acquiring an additional 504,631 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 292,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.90. 2,326,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,404. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

