WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carnival by 14.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $41.69. 8,006,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

