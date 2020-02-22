WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 25,999 UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,883. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.24 and a 200-day moving average of $262.14. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $286.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

