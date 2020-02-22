WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 68,511 Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,511 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Wintrust Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

WTFC traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. 253,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,272. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

