WBI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,788 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,045 over the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. 14,662,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,053,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

