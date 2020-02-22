WBI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.87 and its 200-day moving average is $217.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,006 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.