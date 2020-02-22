WBI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 943.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded down $10.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $573.34. 383,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,217. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $410.35 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $578.88 and a 200 day moving average of $561.56.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

