WBI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 572.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,374 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $733,041.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.58.

NYSE TER traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

