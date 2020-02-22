WBI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 616.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,830 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.43. The company had a trading volume of 595,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.57 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

