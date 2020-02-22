WBI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,055 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in GAP were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after buying an additional 1,415,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,748,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $207,720,000 after buying an additional 147,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after buying an additional 1,624,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GAP by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after buying an additional 291,513 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,093,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,894. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

