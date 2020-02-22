WBI Investments Inc. Has $13.33 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $94.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,675,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,901. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.30.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

