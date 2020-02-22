WBI Investments Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 390.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $40,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 358,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,902,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,806. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

