WBI Investments Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 818.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,334 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Wendys worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

WEN traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $23.94. 5,155,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,481. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 81.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

