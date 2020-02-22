WBI Investments Inc. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101,619 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Navient worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,002,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,344,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 99,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Navient by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,984,000 after buying an additional 379,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 110,405 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 10.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. Navient Corp has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

