WBI Investments Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Greif worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Greif by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Greif by 92.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GEF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. 120,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,810. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

