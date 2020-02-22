WBI Investments Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,538,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,562. The firm has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $52.27 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

