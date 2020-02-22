WBI Investments Inc. Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,292 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,074,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,013. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

