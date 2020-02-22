WBI Investments Inc. Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 441.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,096 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,829,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,569,000 after purchasing an additional 355,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,770,000 after purchasing an additional 697,808 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,461 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,741,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,005,000 after buying an additional 141,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,569,000 after buying an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.49. 4,030,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

