WBI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

VCLT traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 423,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.66. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.22 and a 12-month high of $106.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

