WBI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.32. 200,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,472. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

