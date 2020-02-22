WBI Investments Inc. Invests $3.01 Million in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of Rent-A-Center at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.4% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 28.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,509. Rent-A-Center Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.