WBI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,893 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Target by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,163,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $277,326,000 after purchasing an additional 466,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,770 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,855,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,591. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.62. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

