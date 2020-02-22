WBI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in Visa by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

NYSE:V traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.81. 9,180,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,949,378. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $143.18 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

