WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 986.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SYF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.33. 4,868,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

