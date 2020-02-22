WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,252 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $90.26. 1,877,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,142. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

