WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Comerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

CMA traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $62.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,256. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

