WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Evertec as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evertec during the third quarter worth $380,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 694.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 409,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 36.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 16.9% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

EVTC stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 207,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,874. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Evertec Inc has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

