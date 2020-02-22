WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,076 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Hawaiian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHB. ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 472,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,670. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Hawaiian Inc has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

