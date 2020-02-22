WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 3,352 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 517.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NewMarket stock traded down $6.91 on Friday, reaching $424.34. 55,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,334. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $382.88 and a 52 week high of $505.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.49 and a 200 day moving average of $468.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 41.69%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

