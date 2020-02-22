WBI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,857 Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.88. 1,455,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,945. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

