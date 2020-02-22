WBI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,204 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after buying an additional 232,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,732,000 after buying an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,202,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,040,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after buying an additional 922,840 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,058,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,264,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE PPG traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $104.44 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average is $122.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.