WBI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 96,265 Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,000. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.0% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $163,227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 717.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after buying an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4,241.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 137,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.93. 2,465,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,164. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

